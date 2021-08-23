Tigers, Spartan football, the Big Ten, ACC, PAC 12, the Lions vs the Steelers, and more!

LANSING, Mich. — This week on Press Pass, Jack Ebling, Sean Baligian and Rico Beard talk about the Detroit Tigers' past week, break down the Spartan football, the Big Ten, ACC, PAC 12 new alliance, the Lions' Preseason vs the Steelers, and more!

