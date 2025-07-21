Tigers' Skid Continues, MLB All-Star Week Recap, and Scheffler's Open Championship Win

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime partner Blue Belly Tom Crawford and SEC College Football Contributor Michael Griffith to discuss the Tigers' six-game losing streak, recap an entertaining MLB All-Star Week, and touch on SEC and Big Ten Football. The trio also discusses The Open Championship, what Michigan Football's punishment should be, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook