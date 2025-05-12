Tigers Routed by Rangers, NBA and NHL Playoffs, and the State of Detroit Sports

LANSING, Mich. — On this Mother's Day edition of Press Pass, Jack welcomes 97.1 The Ticket's Mike "Stoney" Stone and longtime partner Blue Belly Tom Crawford to break down the Tigers' first home series loss of the season to the Texas Rangers, surprising second-round results in the NBA Playoffs, and the current state of Detroit's pro teams. They also dive into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, MSU Baseball’s impressive series against USC, and Michigan Softball’s Big Ten Tournament title win.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook