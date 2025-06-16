Tigers' Rough Week, Stanley Cup Final Talk, MSU Recruiting Updates, and a U.S. Open Finish for the Ages.

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by versatile broadcaster Sean Baligian and "The Drive with Jack" contributor Jim Stark to discuss the Tigers' tough series vs. the Cincinnati Reds, the Stanley Cup Final, the NBA Finals, and MSU Football recruiting. Forest Akers Golf Course General Manager Bryan Harris also joins to recap the 2025 U.S. Open, including J.J. Spaun's incredible putt to secure his first-ever major championship.

