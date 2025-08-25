Tigers Regain Momentum, MSU, UofM Football Preview, Lions, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Lansing State Journal Columnist Graham Couch and The Athletic's Joe Rexrode to discuss the Tigers' fantastic 5-1 week vs. the Astros and Royals and their comfortable lead in the AL Central. The trio also discusses MSU Football, the fallout of the Michigan Football sign-stealing scandal and punishments, the Detroit Lions' crowded wide receiver room, and more!
