Tigers Regain Momentum, MSU, UofM Football Preview, Lions, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Lansing State Journal Columnist Graham Couch and The Athletic's Joe Rexrode to discuss the Tigers' fantastic 5-1 week vs. the Astros and Royals and their comfortable lead in the AL Central. The trio also discusses MSU Football, the fallout of the Michigan Football sign-stealing scandal and punishments, the Detroit Lions' crowded wide receiver room, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook