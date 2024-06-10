Tigers Rebound After 3-Game Skid, NBA Finals, and New MSU Coach Saddi Washington

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and AP Reporter Larry Lage to discuss the Tigers' 3-3 week vs. the Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Pitcher Tarik Skubal's fantastic season thus far. The trio also give their thoughts on the NBA Finals and whether the Dallas Mavericks can give the Boston Celtics a series and discuss Florida Panthers Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky's brilliance in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Finally, the three converse about new MSU Men's Basketball Assistant Coach Saddi Washington, Tom Izzo's most recent commits, the new College Football Playoff schedule and more!

