Tigers' Promising Series, Spain Wins World Cup, MSU Football Preview, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Mike Griffith of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and "The Drive with Jack" Contributor Trent Balley to discuss the Detroit Tigers taking the series against the Los Angeles Angels two games to one and Spain topping Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup Final on Sunday. The trio also discusses expectations for Spartans Football in 2026, top candidates for MSU athletic director, The Open Championship, and more!

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