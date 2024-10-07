Tigers Playoff Magic, MSU Hoops Preview, Vanderbilt's Historic Upset, and Lions Monday Night Win

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by two very special guests: NBA Champion Sam Vincent and Lansing Eastern Legend Jim Keyton Jr. The trio discuss the Tigers' incredible 2-0 sweep of the Houston Astros in the American League Wildcard round of the MLB Playoffs and their current series with the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. The three gents also recap the Spartans' and Wolverines' losses on the football field over the weekend, discuss Vanderbilt's historic win over No. 1 Alabama, preview the upcoming MSU men's basketball season, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook