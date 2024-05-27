Tigers' Offense Finally Wakes Up, NBA and Stanley Cup Conference Finals, Indy 500, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Blue Belly Tom Crawford and Former MSU Linebacker Darien Harris to give their thoughts on the meaning of Memorial Day and discuss the Tigers' wild walk off win on Sunday vs. the Toronto Blue Jays Detroit baseball's overall week. The trio also discuss the NBA Playoffs, Stanley Cup Playoffs, MSU Football's schedule update, MSU Men's Basketball's summer trip, the tragic death of PGA Golfer Grayson Murray, the Indy 500 results, and more!

