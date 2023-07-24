Tigers Lose Pivotal Series, Detroit Lions Season Preview, British Open, and Women's World Cup

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime broadcast partner Blue Belly Tom Crawford and MSU alumnus and Radio Producer Trent Balley to discuss the Tigers' disappointing 1-2 series loss to the San Diego Padres, and deep-dive the Detroit Lions' offseason additions in the draft and free agency. The trio also touches on the Spartans' 2023 football season around the corner, Brian Harman's brilliant performance in The Open Championship, USA Women's chances to win the World Cup, and more!

