Tigers Look Terrible Again, The Masters, and Final Four Recap

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by AP Reporter Larry Lage and Basketball Analyst and Broadcaster DeShaun Tate to discuss UConn's win over San Diego State in the National Championship, Jon Rahm's win at The Masters Tournament, the 2-7 Tigers and their anemic offense, the NFL Draft, the Frozen Four, and more!

