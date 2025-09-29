Tigers Limp to Postseason, Lions Batter Browns, Big Ten Football Theatrics, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by play-by-play broadcaster and sportstalk personality Sean Baligian and WDRB Sports Reporter Haley Schoengart to discuss the Detroit Tigers heading to the postseason despite struggling down the stretch, the Lions battering the Browns in Ford Field on Sunday, an exciting Saturday of Big Ten action on the gridiron, MSU soccer, the Ryder Cup, and more!

