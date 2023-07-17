Tigers' Kerry Carpenter Comes Back with a Bang, MLB All-Star Week, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by "The Drive with Jack" contributor Jim Stark and Sports Broadcaster Sean Baligian to discuss the Tigers' 2-1 week vs. the Mariners, MLB All-Star Week, MSU Baseball's draft selections, Detroit Pistons No. 5 pick Ausar Thompson and his impressive performance in NBA Summer League, The saga of the now-former Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald, and more!

