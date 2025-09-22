Tigers In Freefall, Spartans Slayed By Trojans, and Wolverines Top Nebraska

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss the Detroit Tigers' epic collapse, evaporating their lead down to one game in the A.L. Central with six games to go in the regular season. The trio also discusses Michigan State's poor defensive performance in its late-night loss to USC, Michigan's huge rushing day vs. Nebraska, the Lions' litmus test against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, and more!

