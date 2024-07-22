Tigers' Hot Streak, MSU Football, Lions and More with MSU Linebacker Darius Snow

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by MSU Assistant A.D. for Name, Image and Likeness Darien Harris and special guest MSU Linebacker Darius Snow! The trio talk about the Detroit Tigers' blazing hot 10-3 record since July 4th and whether they can close the gap in the American League Central, Michigan State Football's recent past and whether they can make some noise in the 2024 season, the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, the Lions' 2024 season expectations, Calvin Johnson's admission into the "Pride of the Lions" ring of honor, and a whole lot more!

