Tigers Go 5-1 This Past Week, Lions Offseason Concerns, World Cup, and More!

LANSING, Mich. — Jack is on vacation this week, so frequent guest and versatile broadcaster Sean Baligian steps in as host to talk a full week of sports with WDRB Reporter Haley Schoengart and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard. The trio discusses the Tigers' impressive 5-1 week against the Yankees and Astros, as well as the Lions releasing Cornerback Terrion Arnold last week. They also discuss the Spartans' and Wolverines' football schedules, USA's matchup with Belgium on Monday night, MSU hoops, and more!

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