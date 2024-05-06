Tigers Get Swept By Yankees, NFL Draft Recap, MSU & U-M Spring Sports, & More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Associated Press Reporter Larry Lage and Detroit Free Press Reporter Dave Birkett to discuss the Tigers' awful offensive performance against the Yankees this weekend, resulting in a 0-3 series sweep. Dave then gives his thoughts on the NFL Draft in Detroit and the Lions' draft picks. The three also discuss the NBA and Stanley Cup playoffs, preview MSU and U-M Women's Golf Regionals this week, and comment on MSU Football portal additions. Finally, Jack, Larry, and Dave present the play, players, and team of the week.

