Tigers Get Swept By Yankees, NBA Finals, and Interview with New MSU Basketball Assistant Thomas Kelley

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by reporters Larry Lage and Dana Wakiji to discuss the Tigers' terrible offensive output in their 3-game series against the Yankees. The three also recap game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, rank the three professional coaches in Detroit, and discuss the NHL Conference Finals.

Michigan State Basketball Assistant Coach Thomas Kelley also joins to discuss his new role for the green and white, how he got the job, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook