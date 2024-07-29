Tigers Falter Vs. Division, Spartans and Wolverines Football Preview, Lions, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket Host Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss the Tigers' disappointing week vs. the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins and whether the team will deal Tarik Skubal before the trade deadline on Tuesday.The trio also preview the Spartan's and Wolverine's upcoming 2024 football seasons, the Detroit Lions' Super Bowl aspirations, the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics, and more!

