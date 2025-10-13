Tigers Fall in ALDS, MSU Shocked by Bruins, USC Smacks Wolverines, and More!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by versatile broadcaster Sean Baligian and WDRB Sports Anchor Haley Schoengart to discuss the heartbreaking playoff series defeat for the Detroit Tigers to the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS, including a 15-inning drag-out fight in Game 5. The trio also discusses Michigan State's 38-13 homecoming loss to the UCLA Bruins and the perception of Head Coach Jonathan Smith, a West-Coast walloping of the Wolverines at the hands of USC, Indiana's incredible win over No. 3 Oregon, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook