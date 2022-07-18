Tigers Drop 6 of 7 and Cameron Smith Makes History at The Open

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Broadcaster Trent Balley and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss the Tigers' terrible week, Head Coach Mel Tucker's trip to Selma and Montgomery, Alabama as part of the B1G Life Series, MSU basketball's future outlook, Keegan Murray's fabulous performance in the Summer League, and Cameron Smith's legendary performance in the final round of The Open Championship.

Tom Lang of MI Golf Journal and Island Resort and Casino general manager Tony Mancilla also joins to discuss the gorgeous Sweetgrass Golf Club in Harris, Michigan.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook