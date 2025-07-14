Tigers Drop 4 Straight, MLB All-Star Break, and Record Predictions for MSU, U-M Football

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and former Lansing State Journal Reporter Steve Waite to discuss the Tigers' 4-game losing streak, Cal Raleigh's outstanding season at bat, and the upcoming MLB All-Star Game. The crew also touches on MSU Hockey's incoming recruits, predicts the Spartans' and Wolverines' 2025 records on the gridiron, discusses in-state quarterbacks Aidan Chiles and Bryce Underwood, and more!

Join sport experts Jack Ebling, Rico Beard and Tom Crawford as they talk about the NFL and college football playoffs, Lions, college basketball, high school championships and more.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

