Tigers Catch 9th Inning Magic, Cade Cashes In, College Football, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by AP Reporter Larry Lage and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss the Tigers' back-to-back, come-from-behind victories against the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend and Detroit's improved standings in the American League Central. With the MLB All-Star festivities kicking off this week, Jack and the guests go back in time to talk about some of the greatest MLB All-Star games in history. The trio also take a peek at the upcoming college football season and Big Ten recruiting rankings, lament about terrible contracts recently signed by Detroit pro athletes, recap Wimbledon, and more!

