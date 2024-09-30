Tigers Are Playoff Bound, College Football Recap, and Lions MNF Preview

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by "The Drive with Jack" Contributor Jim Stark and MSU Beat Writer Stephen Brooks to recap the Tigers' magical run to the MLB postseason and preview their upcoming matchup vs. the Houston Astros in the American League Wildcard. They also discuss MSU Football's blowout loss to the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, recap Michigan's win over Minnesota, preview the Lions' primetime matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, and more!

