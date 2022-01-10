The Wolverines Cancel On The Spartans, and the Lions Finish With A Win

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Rico Beard and Tom Crawford to discuss the cancellation of the Michigan vs. Michigan State game in Ann Arbor this weekend. The team also talks about the Lions' season finale against the Packers, who will surprise in the NFL playoffs and more!

