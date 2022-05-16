The Tigers' Rollercoaster Week, The Lions Schedule, and Remembering Adreian Payne

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by AP Reporter Larry Lage and Columnist Joe Rexrode to discuss the Tigers' recent winning streak, the Lions recently released 2022 schedule and the NBA Conference Semifinal matchups. The three also remember the life and legacy of former Michigan State Center Adreian Payne.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook