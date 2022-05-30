The Sports World Responds to Uvalde Mass Shooting, Tigers Hitting Woes, and More

LANSING, Mich. — Happy Memorial Day! On this week's Press Pass, Jack, Blue Belly Tom Crawford and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard start the show by honoring and remembering past athletes who served in the armed forces. The three then discuss Steve Kerr's comments on the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and the sports worlds' response to the tragedy. The trio also touch on the Tigers and their continued hitting woes, the NHL Playoffs, Game 7 between the Heat and Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, and more.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook