The Spartans Overcome In Atlanta, The Wolverines Get Demolished In The Playoff, and The Lions Secure a Top 2 Pick

LANSING, Mich. — In the first episode of 2022, Jack Ebling is joined by Michigan State Football Player Engagement Director Darien Harris and longtime partner Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss the Spartans' comeback win in the Peach Bowl against Pittsburgh and the Wolverines' disappointing outing in the College Football Playoff Semifinal. The trio also touch on Michigan State's Basketball's win against Northwestern, whether Michigan will even make the NCAA tournament, the Lions blowout loss at Seattle, remembering John Madden, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook