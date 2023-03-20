The Spartans Are Tasting Something Sweet Again

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Basketball analyst and DeShaun Tate and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss Michigan State's outstanding victory over the No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. The trio also dissect the rest of the exciting action in the first weekend of the Big Dance, including Farleigh Dickinson's huge upset over No. 1 Purdue and Arkansas' thrilling one-point victory over the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks. Tom, Jack, and DeShaun also touch on Michigan's win over Minnesota in the Big Ten Men's Ice Hockey Tournament Final, the Big Ten Women's Gymnastic Championship, and more!

