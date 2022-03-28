The Peacocks' Magical Run Ends and Final Four Preview

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Rico Beard of 97.1 The Ticket and Sean Baligian of WJR to discuss the Regional Semifinal and Region Final games in the Men's NCAA Tournament. The trio also discuss St. Peter's magical run, and Rico and Sean give their picks to win it all in New Orleans.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

