The Pac-12 Shrinks, The Big Ten Expands and USWNT Eliminated From World Cup

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss the major conference realignment that happened last week in the Pac-12, Big 12 and Big Ten conferences, the Tigers' disappointing week, USA's heartbreaking loss to Sweden in the Women's World Cup, and the 2023 inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Later in the show, Jack is joined by Tom Lang from Michigan Golf Journal and Director of Operations at Forest Dunes Golf Club Don Helinski to discuss one of the finest courses in the state.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook