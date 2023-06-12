The New Big Ten, NBA, Stanley Cup Finals, and History at Belmont

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 the Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss the newly revealed 2024 and 2025 schedules for Michigan and Michigan State Football in the new division-less Big Ten Conference. The crew also discuss the Denver Nuggets' commanding 3-1 lead over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Finals, the Belmont Stakes and more!

