The Lions Finally Win A Big Game, MSU Hockey splits with Wolverines, and Caleb Williams Wins Heisman

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Press Pass contributor Jim Stark to discuss the Lions HUGE win over the juggernaut Minnesota Vikings, MSU Basketball's last two games and upcoming schedule, the Heisman results, the FIFA World Cup semifinal matchups, and more.

