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The Bracket Is Set! March Madness Preview, Big Ten Tourney Recap, and More!

The Bracket Is Set! March Madness Preview, Big Ten Tourney Recap, and More!
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LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Blue Belly Tom Crawford and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss the entire bracket of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament and several intriguing potential matchups in each of the four regions. The trio also recaps the Big Ten Tournament, discusses Michigan and Michigan State's chances in the Big Dance, talks Pistons, Lions, and much more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

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