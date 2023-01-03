TCU Stuns Michigan in the CFP, The Lions Blowout The Bears, and Big Ten Basketball

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Associated Press Reporter Larry Lage and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss TCU's upset of Michigan in the College Football Playoff Semifinal game, Georgia's thrilling victory over Ohio State to advance to the National Championship, the Lions' blowout win over the Chicago Bears to keep their playoff hopes alive, Big Ten Basketball, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook