Tarik Skubal Pitches Complete Game, NBA/NHL Playoffs, College Football Talk, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by two proud Lansing natives, longtime partner Blue Belly Tom Crawford and journalist Steven Waite, to discuss Tigers Pitcher Tarik Skubal's complete game vs. the Cleveland Guardians and the conference finals rounds of the NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs. Additionally, the three give their thoughts on Michigan Football's violations, MSU Basketball, the Indianapolis 500, and more!

