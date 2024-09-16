Tampa Tops Lions, MSU Still Undefeated, Michigan's QB Struggles, and Tigers' Playoff Chase

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket Host Rico Beard and AP Reporter Larry Lage to discuss the Lions' frustrating 20-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Michigan State's 40-0 win over Prairie View A&M, the Wolverines' 28-18 victory over Arkansas State, the quarterback struggles in Ann Arbor, the Tigers' exciting playoff chase, and more!

