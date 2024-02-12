Super Bowl LVIII, MSU Hoops' Statement Win & MSU Hockey Sweeps Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by long-time broadcaster Sean Baligian and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Michigan State Men's Basketball's impressive win over No. 10 Illinois on Saturday, MSU Hockey's two-game sweep vs. Michigan, Spartan gymnastics' impressive season, and more!

