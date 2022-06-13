Steph Dazzles in Game 4, MSU Football's Fantastic Recruiting Streak, and a Celebration for Miggy

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Blue Belly Tom Crawford and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss Steph Curry's miraculous performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Draymond Green's struggles in the series, and the overall quality of the championship matchup so far. They also discuss the Detroit Tigers' 3-2 week, the news of Casey Mize having to undergo Tommy John surgery, Michigan State Football's fantastic month of recruiting, and more!

