Sparty Slays The Wolverines and Bengals Overcome in Overtime Thriller

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by frequent guests Rico Beard and Tom Crawford to talk about Michigan State's decisive victory over Michigan at the Breslin Center, 83-67. The three also discuss the Baby Bengals heading to the Superbowl after a thrilling overtime victory against the Chiefs, Harbaugh's flirtation with the NFL, and more!

