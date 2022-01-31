Sparty Slays The Wolverines and Bengals Overcome in Overtime Thriller

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by frequent guests Rico Beard and Tom Crawford to talk about Michigan State's decisive victory over Michigan at the Breslin Center, 83-67. The three also discuss the Baby Bengals heading to the Superbowl after a thrilling overtime victory against the Chiefs, Harbaugh's flirtation with the NFL, and more!
Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.