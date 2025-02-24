Spartans Top Wolverines, Canada Vs. USA, Pistons, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Famer Jim Keyton Jr. to discuss Michigan State's come-from-behind victory over the Wolverines on Friday, Indiana's upset win over Purdue, and other games in Big Ten men's college hoops. The trio also discusses Canada's win over the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship, the Detroit Pistons' impressive win streak, the Red Wings, and more!

