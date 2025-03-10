Spartans Slay Wolverines on Senior Day, College and Pro Hockey, Tigers, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Rico Beard of 97.1 The Ticket and Sean Baligian, play-by-play announcer, to discuss the Spartans' 79-62 victory over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday and the trading of shoves between MSU and U-M players during the Michigan State senior day tradition. The trio also touches on MSU Hockey and the ongoing Big Ten Ice Hockey Tournament, the Red Wings' five-game losing streak and waning playoff hopes, the Tigers' spring training, and more!
