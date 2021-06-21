Spartans' new recruits, NBA conference finals, Detroit Tigers, the US Open Golf Championship & more!

LANSING, Mich. — Join Jack Ebling, DeShaun Tate and Graham Couch for this week's Press Pass as they break down the Spartans' new recruits, takes a look at the NBA conference semifinals and finals, goes over the Detroit Tigers' past week, break down the 121st US Open Golf Championship, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook