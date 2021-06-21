Watch
Spartans' new recruits, NBA conference finals, Detroit Tigers, the US Open Golf Championship & more!

Join Jack Ebling, DeShaun Tate and Graham Couch for this week's Press Pass as they break down the Spartans' new recruits, takes a look at the NBA conference semifinals and finals, goes over the Detroit Tigers' past week, break down the 121st US Open Golf Championship, and more!
Posted at 7:10 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 07:10:21-04

