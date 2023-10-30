Spartans Lose Sixth Straight, Detroit Gets Ready For MNF, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by MSU Beat Writer Stephen Brooks for 247Sports and The Athletic's Chris Vannini to discuss Michigan State Football's miserable season thus far, the possibility of Urban Meyer becoming the Spartans' next head coach and whether Michigan Football will face any real sanctions for their alleged illegal sign-stealing tactics. The trio also examines the Detroit Lions' chances to win the NFC North, the exciting first two games of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks, and more!

