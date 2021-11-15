Watch
Spartans' HUGE Game Next Week, Harbaugh's Big Win, the Lions' UGLY Tie, and More!

Posted at 8:35 AM, Nov 15, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Join sport experts Jack Ebling, Larry Lage of the Associated Press and MSU's Director of Player Engagement Darien Harris as they talk about the Spartans' HUGE game against the Buckeyes next week, Harbaugh's big win against Penn State, the Lions' UGLY tie against the Steelers, and more!

