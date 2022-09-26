Spartans Get Demolished At Home, Lions Choke In Minnesota

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss the Spartans ugly loss at home to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the Lions' 4th-quarter choke job, Michigan's close win against Maryland, Albert Pujols' 700th home run, and more.

