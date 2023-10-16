Spartans Choke 18-Point Lead To Rutgers, Michigan Pounds Indiana, and The Detroit Lions Continue To Impress

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by long-time partner Blue Belly Tom Crawford and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss Rutgers' 18-point comeback win against Michigan State, Michigan's dominant 52-7 victory over Indiana, and the rest of the Big Ten football landscape. The trio also discuss the Lions' 20-6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to improve to 5-1, the ALCS and NLCS matchups, and more!

