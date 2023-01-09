Watch Now
Spartans Beat Wolverines Ugly, The CFP National Championship, and NFL Playoffs

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Blue Belly Tom Crawford and Mike Griffith of DawgNation to discuss the Spartans' 59-53 win over the Wolverines at the Breslin Center on Saturday and the Big Ten Men's Hoops as a whole. The trio also preview the College Football Playoff National Championship between Georgia and TCU, discuss the NFL playoff scenarios, and more!

