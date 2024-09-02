Spartans and Wolverines Win Openers, Lions Preview, and Tigers' Surging Playoff Chances

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Blue Belly Tom Crawford and 97.1 The Ticket Host Rico Beard. The long-time trio discusses the Spartans' and Wolverines' Week 1 wins vs. Flordia Atlantic and Fresno State, recaps an exciting first week in college football around the country, including Notre Dame's impressive victory on the road vs. Texas A&M, previews the Lions' opener vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, debates the Tigers' surging playoff chances, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook