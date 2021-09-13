Watch
Spartans and Wolverines, the Lions, Big Ten week 2 scores, and more

This week in Press Pass join Jack Ebling, Tom Crawford, and Cynthia Frelund as they break down the Spartan and Wolverine week two games, the Lions' opening game of the season, Big Ten week 2 scores, and more.
Posted at 6:26 AM, Sep 13, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — This week in Press Pass join Jack Ebling, Tom Crawford, and Cynthia Frelund as they break down the Spartan and Wolverine week two games, the Lions' opening game of the season, Big Ten week 2 scores, and more.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc.

