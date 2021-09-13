Spartans and Wolverines, the Lions, Big Ten week 2 scores, and more

LANSING, Mich. — This week in Press Pass join Jack Ebling, Tom Crawford, and Cynthia Frelund as they break down the Spartan and Wolverine week two games, the Lions' opening game of the season, Big Ten week 2 scores, and more.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook